XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/05/2019 - 20:41 BST

He Can Play In Any League – Former Lille Star Gives Liverpool Target Nicolas Pepe Glowing Reference

 




Former Lille midfielder Ibrahim Amadou has backed Liverpool target Nicolas Pepe to be able to play in whatever league he wants to.

Pepe is a man in-demand and Lille are tipped to sell the winger in the summer transfer window for a big fee.  


 



Liverpool are amongst the clubs to have been linked with Pepe and Amadou, now on the books at La Liga side Sevilla, has no doubt the winger can play in the Premier League.

He feels Pepe, who he insisted enjoyed a superb campaign with Lille, can play in any league in the world.
 


"He had a great season", Amadou told French outlet Foot Mercato.



"There is nothing [else] to say about it. He carried the team this year.

"And I think he has the quality to play in all the leagues.
 


"It will be up to him to make the right choice.

"I hope for him that it will be good", the former Lille man added.

Pepe hit the back of the net an impressive 22 times in Ligue 1 for Lille this season and played a starring role in his side's 5-1 thrashing of Paris Saint-Germain in April, scoring once and providing two assists.

The winger will have another chance to shine this summer when he lines up for the Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

 