He Can Play In Any League – Former Lille Star Gives Liverpool Target Nicolas Pepe Glowing Reference

Former Lille midfielder Ibrahim Amadou has backed Liverpool target Nicolas Pepe to be able to play in whatever league he wants to.



Pepe is a man in-demand and Lille are tipped to sell the winger in the summer transfer window for a big fee.













Liverpool are amongst the clubs to have been linked with Pepe and Amadou, now on the books at La Liga side Sevilla, has no doubt the winger can play in the Premier League.



He feels Pepe, who he insisted enjoyed a superb campaign with Lille, can play in any league in the world.





"He had a great season", Amadou told French outlet Foot Mercato.







"There is nothing [else] to say about it. He carried the team this year.



"And I think he has the quality to play in all the leagues.





"It will be up to him to make the right choice.



"I hope for him that it will be good", the former Lille man added.



Pepe hit the back of the net an impressive 22 times in Ligue 1 for Lille this season and played a starring role in his side's 5-1 thrashing of Paris Saint-Germain in April, scoring once and providing two assists.



The winger will have another chance to shine this summer when he lines up for the Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.



