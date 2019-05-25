Inter Enquire About Signing Liverpool and Man Utd Linked Bruno Fernandes

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter have put in an enquiry for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, who has also been on Liverpool and Manchester United’s radar this summer.



The attacking midfielder has had a terrific season in Portugal, scoring 32 goals and providing 17 assists for his team-mates in all competitions.











It has led to interest from several clubs in Europe and Fernandes has been tipped to leave Sporting Lisbon this summer.



Liverpool and Manchester United have both been linked with Fernandes, and there has also been interest in him from Italy, with AC Milan said to be keen on getting their hands on him.





And according to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, Inter have enquired about the possibility of signing Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon during the summer transfer window.







Inter are close to appointing Antonio Conte as their new coach and the club are prepared to back him in the market.



The Nerazzurri want to add more goals to their midfield this summer and Fernandes has emerged as a possible target.





But they are facing stiff competition for his signature as several clubs are considering signing the attacking midfielder in the coming months.

