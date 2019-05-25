Leeds United Consider Rekindling Interest In January Transfer Window Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are considering rekindling their interest in winger Jese Rodriguez, who was on their radar in the January transfer window.



The Whites looked at a deal to sign Jese in January, but the winger preferred to head on loan from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Betis.













He is due to return to the Parc des Princes this summer, but is out of favour at the French champions.



And, according to Seville-based Spanish daily Estadio Deportivo, Leeds are mulling rekindling their interest in Jese.





The Yorkshire giants missed out on promotion to the Premier League this season and it remains unclear what budget they will have available in the summer window.







Jese clocked 14 appearances in La Liga for Real Betis this season, scoring on two occasions, against Celta Vigo and Real Madrid, respectively.



The 26-year-old has had a spell in English football before, having been on the books at Stoke City in the 2017/18 campaign.





He is under contract at French champions PSG until 2021.



