XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/05/2019 - 21:37 BST

Leeds United Consider Rekindling Interest In January Transfer Window Target

 




Leeds United are considering rekindling their interest in winger Jese Rodriguez, who was on their radar in the January transfer window.

The Whites looked at a deal to sign Jese in January, but the winger preferred to head on loan from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Betis.  


 



He is due to return to the Parc des Princes this summer, but is out of favour at the French champions.

And, according to Seville-based Spanish daily Estadio Deportivo, Leeds are mulling rekindling their interest in Jese.
 


The Yorkshire giants missed out on promotion to the Premier League this season and it remains unclear what budget they will have available in the summer window.



Jese clocked 14 appearances in La Liga for Real Betis this season, scoring on two occasions, against Celta Vigo and Real Madrid, respectively.

The 26-year-old has had a spell in English football before, having been on the books at Stoke City in the 2017/18 campaign.
 


He is under contract at French champions PSG until 2021.

 