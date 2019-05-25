Liverpool Star Backs Spain Training Camp Decision

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson believes the Reds' training camp in Marbella will help in the Champions League final, as the weather in Madrid is likely to be identical to that on the coast of Andalusia.



The Reds will take on Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid next Saturday as they seek their sixth European Cup.













After being narrowly beaten by Manchester City in the Premier League title race, Jurgen Klopp's side are hoping to end their campaign on a high note by lifting the Champions League in Madrid.



In preparation for the final, Liverpool are currently in Marbella, Spain for a six-day training camp, and Alisson is sure the pre-final trip will help them be at their best.





"It’s good for preparation, it’s good for us to keep our minds free from external things", Alisson told his club's official site.







"Coming here is special for us, we can have more time together and speak more – that’s important for a team that wants to achieve great things.



"It’s nice weather – perfect weather to work.



"It’s a bit hot compared to what we are used to for training [in Liverpool] but it’s the weather we’ll find in Madrid, so it’s good for us."



Alisson, who has enjoyed a superb debut season at Liverpool so far, kept 21 clean sheets in the Premier League to win the Golden Glove award this season.

