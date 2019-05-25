XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

25/05/2019 - 14:37 BST

Trend Is Abroad – Arsenal Linked Allan Saint-Maximin Indicates Towards Nice Departure

 




Arsenal linked attacker Allan Saint-Maximin has indicated that he is likely to leave Nice this summer for a club outside France.

The 22-year-old winger has impressed since joining Nice from Monaco in 2017 and has scored six goals and provided four assists this season in Ligue 1.  

 



His performances have piqued the interest of several clubs in Europe and France, and he has been heavily linked with a move away from Nice during the summer transfer window.

Serie A giants AC Milan have been keeping tabs on the player and there are also suggestions Arsenal have been considering taking him to the Premier League ahead of next season.
 


Saint-Maximin insisted that no decision has been made on his future for the moment, but conceded that he is likely to move out of France during the summer transfer window.



He told French radio station RMC when asked about his future: “I don’t know yet.

“I will discuss it with my entourage to know what is best for me.
 


“Things have moved forward and the trend is [that I will move] abroad.”

Nice have reportedly slapped a €35m asking price on the 22-year-old winger.   
 