West Ham Coach Delights At Securing Signature of Youngster

West Ham goalkeeping coach Xavi Valero has revealed that a number of the world's biggest clubs were interested in the services of highly-rated young goalkeeper Krisztian Hegyi but his team are glad that the youngster opted for the Hammers.



The 16-year-old impressed the Spaniard with his ability between the sticks, and was handed his debut for the Under-18s in April against Brighton & Hove Albion after receiving international clearance.













And now Valero will have the chance to work regularly with the starlet with the player now a regular part of the academy.



Giving his reaction about the signing, Valero said that it is a real coup to have been given the opportunity to bring the young talent to West Ham, particularly given the interest he had been drawing from other European giants.





“Krisztian is one of the most highly-rated goalkeepers of his age in Europe and it is a real coup to be able to bring him to the club", the Spaniard told his club's official website.







“We invited him and his family over to see all the facilities at both Chadwell Heath and Rush Green and they were incredibly impressed by the ambition, history and commitment to youth and the future of the football Club.



“Krisztian attracted interest from a number of the world’s biggest clubs so we are very pleased that he has decided to commit his future to West Ham United and look forward to seeing how he develops over the coming years.”





The youngster joins West Ham from Hungarian club Haladas.



He also represented his country Hungary at the UEFA Under-17 European Championship.

