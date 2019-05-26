XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/05/2019 - 19:54 BST

Bids Tipped To Go In For Brighton and Sheffield United Target Oli McBurnie

 




Bids for Brighton and Sheffield United target Oli McBurnie are tipped to come in sooner rather than later.

McBurnie is set to be the subject of serious interest during the ongoing transfer window, with Swansea City set to lose the Scottish attacker.  


 



Former Swansea boss Graham Potter wants the 22-year-old on the south coast at Brighton, while Premier League new boys Sheffield United also have eyes for McBurnie.

So far no bids have gone in for the attacker but, according to the Sun's Alan Nixon, that is likely to change sooner rather than later.
 


Brighton and Sheffield United are tipped to engage in a straight fight for McBurnie's signature.



French Ligue 1 outfit Nice have been linked with the Swansea star, but could be financially outgunned by the two Premier League clubs.

McBurnie needed 22 goals in the Championship playing under Potter at Swansea this season.
 


The Leeds-born attacker has another two years to run on his deal at the Liberty Stadium.

 