Bids Tipped To Go In For Brighton and Sheffield United Target Oli McBurnie

Bids for Brighton and Sheffield United target Oli McBurnie are tipped to come in sooner rather than later.



McBurnie is set to be the subject of serious interest during the ongoing transfer window, with Swansea City set to lose the Scottish attacker.













Former Swansea boss Graham Potter wants the 22-year-old on the south coast at Brighton, while Premier League new boys Sheffield United also have eyes for McBurnie.



So far no bids have gone in for the attacker but, according to the Sun's Alan Nixon, that is likely to change sooner rather than later.





Brighton and Sheffield United are tipped to engage in a straight fight for McBurnie's signature.







French Ligue 1 outfit Nice have been linked with the Swansea star, but could be financially outgunned by the two Premier League clubs.



McBurnie needed 22 goals in the Championship playing under Potter at Swansea this season.





The Leeds-born attacker has another two years to run on his deal at the Liberty Stadium.



