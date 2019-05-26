Paris Saint-Germain’s Season Was Not Catastrophe – Lucas Moura

Follow @insidefutbol





Lucas Moura does not believe former club Paris Saint-Germain have had a disastrous season.



PSG retained their Ligue 1 title, but lost against Rennes in the final of the French Cup, missing the chance to win it for a fifth consecutive season.













Thomas Tuchel's side had also won the previous five editions of the French League Cup, but were knocked out in the quarter-final by Guingamp in this season's tournament.



And PSG also failed to make an impression in the Champions League, being knocked out by Manchester United in the last 16.





There has been criticism of the club's season, but former PSG star Lucas, who is now on the books at Tottenham Hotspur, does not think that the campaign has been a disaster.







He told Canal +: "It has been a difficult season for Paris, but for me it is not catastrophic.



"It is hard to win every trophy every season.





"Paris, in the last five seasons, have won everything.



"The hard part, is Ligue 1, and they won it", Lucas added.



While PSG are now licking their wounds over the summer, Lucas has the chance to end the campaign on a high with Tottenham in the final of the Champions League, where they will play Liverpool next Saturday in Madrid.



