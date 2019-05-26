You Were Outstanding, West Ham Supremo Tells Hammers Loan Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United supremo David Gold has lauded Josh Cullen's performance for Charlton Athletic in their League One playoff final win over Sunderland.



Cullen clocked the whole 90 minutes against Sunderland at Wembley, as Lee Bowyer's men scored in the dying seconds of the final to claim a 2-1 victory and a spot in the Championship.













And Gold was impressed with what he saw from Cullen, who is on loan at Charlton from West Ham.



Gold wrote on Twitter: "Charlton 2 Sunderland 1. Josh Cullen was outstanding. Congratulations Josh."



Charlton 2 Sunderland 1

Josh Cullen was outstanding

Congratulations Josh. dg pic.twitter.com/DROZJAhTKv — David Gold (@davidgold) May 26, 2019



The 23-year-old made 29 appearances in the regular League One campaign with Charlton, kicking on with his development and getting game time under his belt.







Cullen ends his loan spell at the Addicks having made 32 appearances in total and chipped in with six assists.



His season is not yet over, with Cullen due to link up with the Republic of Ireland squad, who have Euro 2020 qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar to come.





It remains to be seen what awaits Cullen heading into the summer and pre-season.



