06 October 2018

26 August 2018

27/05/2019 - 23:14 BST

Barcelona To Open Door For Everton and Tottenham Target, Player Tipped For Premier League

 




Barcelona are ready to open the door to allow Everton and Tottenham Hotspur target Malcom to leave this summer after concluding he will not be involved next term. 

The Brazilian winger was signed from Bordeaux in the summer of 2018 in a €41m deal, as Barcelona swooped in to beat Roma to his signature. 


 



Since his arrival, he has played second fiddle to Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele, making 24 appearances for the Blaugrana across all competitions, scoring four goals. 

Malcom has struggled to win over coach Ernesto Valverde and, according to Catalan daily Sport, will be allowed to go this summer.  
 


Barcelona are prepared to sell Malcom, but are considering looking for a buy-back clause in any agreement as the club's technical staff believe he has potential. 



Malcom could also be allowed to go on loan, but with a purchase obligation included. 

The Premier League is tipped to be the winger's most likely destination this summer, with Malcom having cooled on going to China.  
 


Both Everton and Tottenham have been linked with Malcom in recent months.

The 22-year-old's Barcelona contract runs out in the summer of 2023. 
 