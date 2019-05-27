XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/05/2019 - 23:32 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Yet To Meet Lyon’s Desired Bid Level For Midfielder

 




Tottenham Hotspur have not yet been willing to meet Lyon's asking price for midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, who has also attracted interest from Juventus.

The French giants are willing to let Ndombele leave this summer if the price is right.  


 



Tottenham and Juventus have made moves for Ndombele, but so far have yet to meet the level Lyon are looking for.

Lyon have, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, given a mandate to sell Ndombele to super agent Pini Zahavi and are looking for between €80m and €100m.
 


Interested clubs have yet to reach that level for Ndombele.



Lyon have the midfielder, who has also been linked with a host of other clubs, under contract until the summer of 2023.

Ndombele has established himself as a key man at Lyon and made 49 appearances across all competitions for Les Gones last season.
 


The midfielder chipped in with seven goals in Ligue 1 as Lyon finished third.

 