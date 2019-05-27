Tottenham Hotspur Yet To Meet Lyon’s Desired Bid Level For Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have not yet been willing to meet Lyon's asking price for midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, who has also attracted interest from Juventus.



The French giants are willing to let Ndombele leave this summer if the price is right.













Tottenham and Juventus have made moves for Ndombele, but so far have yet to meet the level Lyon are looking for.



Lyon have, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, given a mandate to sell Ndombele to super agent Pini Zahavi and are looking for between €80m and €100m.





Interested clubs have yet to reach that level for Ndombele.







Lyon have the midfielder, who has also been linked with a host of other clubs, under contract until the summer of 2023.



Ndombele has established himself as a key man at Lyon and made 49 appearances across all competitions for Les Gones last season.





The midfielder chipped in with seven goals in Ligue 1 as Lyon finished third.



