Roma Look Towards West Ham Target As Edin Dzeko Replacement

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are planning for life without Edin Dzeko by mulling a swoop for West Ham target Duvan Zapata, who has impressed at Atalanta this season.



Dzeko is tipped to leave Roma this summer as he enters the final year of his contract and attracts attention.









The Bosnian has been linked with several clubs, with Inter leading the charge to keep him in Serie A.



And Roma are already thinking about life after Dzeko by zeroing in on Zapata, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.





The Atalanta striker has been linked with being a target for Premier League side West Ham, but Roma could keep him in Italy.







Zapata, who helped Atalanta qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history, has been a standout performer in Serie A this term.



And Roma could even throw Gregoire Defrel into the deal to tempt Atalanta into selling.





Zapata remains a wanted man in the transfer window after scoring 28 goals in all competitions this term and it remains to be seen whether Roma can jump the queue to secure a deal.



Dzeko, who joined Roma in 2016, has just a single year remaining on his contract with the Giallorossi.



He scored 14 goals and registered 11 assists for his team-mates during the recently concluded season.

