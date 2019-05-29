XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/05/2019 - 13:00 BST

Derby County To Hold Key Transfer Meeting, Harry Wilson and Mason Mount Not Likely To Stay

 




Derby County manager Frank Lampard will meet with the club's bosses this afternoon to discuss transfer target and squad priorities for next season, according to Sky Sports News

Lampard's side failed to book a ticket to the Premier League this season, succumbing to a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa in the Championship playoff final on Monday.    

 



After coming agonisingly close to promotion this term, Derby have already started preparing for another push next season.

And to put the groundwork in place, Lampard will meet with the club's bosses this afternoon and work out the Rams' transfer targets for the 2019/20 campaign. 
 


The club are hopeful about extending Fikayo Tomori's loan deal with Chelsea, but do not expect to be successful in convincing the Blues to let Mason Mount stay. 



Derby are also not hopeful on Harry Wilson, who Liverpool could keep or sell, with the winger valued at £25m

The Rams will look to move forward to finalise their targets and also identify what their priorities are in terms of recruitment. 
 


Derby finished sixth in Championship this season, 15 points adrift of automatic promotion. 
 