Derby County To Hold Key Transfer Meeting, Harry Wilson and Mason Mount Not Likely To Stay

Derby County manager Frank Lampard will meet with the club's bosses this afternoon to discuss transfer target and squad priorities for next season, according to Sky Sports News.



Lampard's side failed to book a ticket to the Premier League this season, succumbing to a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa in the Championship playoff final on Monday.











After coming agonisingly close to promotion this term, Derby have already started preparing for another push next season.



And to put the groundwork in place, Lampard will meet with the club's bosses this afternoon and work out the Rams' transfer targets for the 2019/20 campaign.





The club are hopeful about extending Fikayo Tomori's loan deal with Chelsea, but do not expect to be successful in convincing the Blues to let Mason Mount stay.







Derby are also not hopeful on Harry Wilson, who Liverpool could keep or sell, with the winger valued at £25m.



The Rams will look to move forward to finalise their targets and also identify what their priorities are in terms of recruitment.





Derby finished sixth in Championship this season, 15 points adrift of automatic promotion.

