Betis Give Key Indication Towards Potential Softening On Tottenham Target Giovani Lo Celso

Real Betis have given an indication they are planning for life without Tottenham Hotspur target Giovani Lo Celso by identifying replacements for the player, it has been claimed in Spain.



The 23-year-old Argentine midfielder has had an impressive season at Betis and has now attracted the interest of top teams in the Premier League.











Betis have already rejected a €60m bid from Tottenham for Lo Celso, who has a €100m buy-out clause in his contract with the Basque club.



Manchester United and Manchester City have also been linked with the creative midfielder, but Betis have been clear they do not want to sell and Lo Celso has not pushed to leave.





But there are now signs that the situation could change as, according to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo, Betis are already looking at options to replace Lo Celso.







The Spanish club are keeping an eye on a number of midfielders as possible replacements for Lo Celso, including Celta Vigo's Stanislav Lobotka.



Betis do not want to sell Lo Celso, but the feeling at the club is that the Premier League sides could soon crank up the pressure.





It is claimed Lo Celso sees the benefits of staying at Betis for a further season and then making the jump to Barcelona or Real Madrid, but the financial power of the Premier League may be too much to resist.

