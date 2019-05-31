Claim From Germany: Watford Potential Destination For Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Werder Bremen defender Milos Veljkovic could secure a return to the Premier League with Watford this summer, it has been claimed in Germany.



Veljkovic, who joined the Tottenham Hotspur academy as a teenager in 2011, progressed through the ranks and made his senior debut during the 2013/14 season.











But, the 23-year-old failed to establish himself as a regular in the first team and was forced to go out on loan twice, before sealing a permanent move to Werder Bremen in 2016.



Despite his struggles in England, Veljkovic has managed to attain regular first team football in the Bundesliga and his performances have also earned him nine caps at senior level for Serbia.





However, Veljkovic has endured a dip in form last season, and according to German daily Bild, Werder Bremen could opt to ship him out from the club this summer.







It is claimed that Watford could be the next destination for Veljkovic, who could follow in the footsteps of Sebastian Prodl by leaving the Bundesliga club for Vicarage Road.



As such, the German club have already identified a potential replacement to Veljkovic in the form of Kaan Ayhan at Fortuna Dusseldorf.





The 24-year-old has a €2.5m release clause attached to his contract, but Werder Bremen could face competition from his former club Schalke.



Veljkovic has a contract that runs until the summer of 2022 at Werder Bremen.



He notched up 27 appearances in all competitions for Werder Bremen last season.

