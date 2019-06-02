I’m From Paris Suburbs – Tottenham Target Won’t Rule Out PSG Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur target Tanguy Ndombele has admitted that the door is open to a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain.



Lyon resisted bids for the midfielder last summer and secured him on a new contract, but the trend has been towards a big money departure this summer.











Les Gones have tasked super agent Pini Zahavi with moving Ndombele on for a fee of between €80m and €100m, something Tottenham are not yet willing to meet.



PSG could afford Lyon's asking price for Ndombele and the player has given a clear signal he would not be opposed to moving to the Parc des Princes.





The Lyon star told French daily Le Progres: "I am from the suburbs of Paris, so PSG can interest me like other big clubs.







"I do not close the door on anyone.



"You never know what can happen."





Ndombele helped Lyon to a finish of third in Ligue 1 this season, while Chelsea winning the Europa League ensured they do not have to qualify for the competition and proceed directly to the group stage.



Lyon have just appointed former Arsenal defender Sylvinho as their new coach, but it remains to be seen if the Brazilian will be able to call upon Ndombele.



