XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/06/2019 - 21:22 BST

Maurizio Sarri To Juventus Done, No Doubt, But He Must Wear Tie – Italian Agent

 




Well-known Italian agent Furio Valcareggi insists that Maurizio Sarri to Juventus is near enough done and he is sure the Chelsea boss will have no issue with the small sacrifice which he will need to sit in the dugout in Turin.

Sarri has just completed his first season as Chelsea manager, leading the Blues to a third place finish in the Premier League and success in the Europa League.  

 



But there are question marks over his future as Juventus chase him to take over from Massimiliano Allegri in the dugout.

Sarri's agent was in London soon after the Europa League triumph to hold talks with Chelsea over his future and speculation is rife the Italian will go to Juventus.
 


Now Italian agent Valcareggi has weighed in and explained that in his view, Sarri to Juventus is basically done.



He said on Italian radio station Radiosei: "I am sure Sarri will go to Juve. Now it is done.

"He did an incredible apprenticeship, he made all the stops before Juventus and so he must enjoy it."
 


Valcareggi says that at Juventus, Sarri will be required to wear a tie, a departure from his usual preference, but the agent is sure it is a small price to pay to be Bianconeri coach.

"He will have to put in a tie, a small sacrifice for him, and make some changes on a managerial level.

"But I do not think there is any doubt he will go to Juventus."

If Sarri does accept the Juventus job then it remains to be seen who Chelsea will appoint to succed him at Stamford Bridge.

 