Napoli Enlist David Ospina To Charm Chelsea and Man Utd Linked James Rodriguez

Napoli want to snap up Chelsea and Manchester United linked James Rodriguez and have already employed David Ospina to help.



Azzurri coach Carlo Ancelotti is looking for a forward this summer and has settled on James as his dream signing, according to Italian TV channel Canale 21's Campania Sport programme.











Real Madrid attacker James is ahead of Hirving Lozano on Napoli's hit list and is currently thinking about the chance to move to Italy, where he would reunite with Ancelotti.



Napoli have already employed Ospina, on loan from Arsenal, to put in a good word for a move to Napoli with his Colombia team-mate.





James is claimed to be available on a loan deal with an obligation to buy set at €42m.







Napoli could have competition for James though as both Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with him.



James has been on loan at Bayern Munich and the Germans have first refusal on buying him until 15th June.





The Colombian is out of favour with Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, and the Spanish giants are looking to move him on this summer.



James was a star performer in the 2014 World Cup, but now 27 years old, is looking to give his career a shot in the arm.



