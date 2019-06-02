We’ve Got Good Dialogue With Leeds But – Swedish Club’s Sports Boss On Whites Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Elfsborg have not ruled out signing Pawel Cibicki from Leeds United on a permanent basis, but the club's sports manager has stressed there are three parties that much reach an agreement.



Cibicki, out of favour at Elland Road, was loaned to Elfsborg for six-months during the January transfer window.











The attacker has netted four goals in eleven Allsvenskan games for Elfsborg so far this term, but is now staring at a scheduled return to Leeds next month.



Elfsborg play their final game before an international break later today and Cibicki is keen for his future to be resolved.





The Swedish club have a purchase option set at £800,000 included in the loan and sports manager Stefan Andreasson is not ruling out keeping Cibicki, especially as his side have a good relationship with Leeds.







He told Swedish daily the Boras Tidning: "It is a little early, but of course over the break we will look at the possibilities of keeping Pawel with us.



"I feel that we have a good dialogue with Leeds, but there are three parties that must agree", Andreasson stressed.





"That Pawel is happy with us is something I do not doubt."



The 25-year-old has made just ten appearances across all competitions for Leeds, without registering a goal.



He still has another two years left on his contract with the Elland Road club, but could have played his last game in a white shirt.



