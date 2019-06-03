Everton Open Line of Communication With Entourage of Tottenham Hotspur Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton have opened a line of communication with Adrien Rabiot's entourage as they position themselves in the chase for the Tottenham Hotspur target.



Rabiot sees his contract with Paris Saint-Germain come to an end on 30th June and is looking to seal a switch to another club.











He has been linked with a host of clubs across the continent, including Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham, but Rabiot has yet to take a decisive call on his future destination.



Now Everton are starting to move into the chase for the midfielder's signatue and, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, have opened lines of communication with the player's entourage.





The Toffees are keen to learn about Rabiot's contractual demands as they run the rule over signing him.







He also has recent interest from La Liga in the shape of Real Betis.



The Seville-based club are keen to land Rabiot, but it is far from clear that they have the financial resources to satisfy the Frenchman.





Rabiot has not played a competitive game in 2019, with PSG dropping him out of the reckoning after he refused to sign a new contract at the Parc des Princes.



The 24-year-old will depart PSG having made a total of 227 appearances for the club.



