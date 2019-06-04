XRegister
06 October 2018

04/06/2019 - 11:40 BST

Barcelona Unsure Chelsea Willing To Go Big For Philippe Coutinho

 




Barcelona are unsure about the seriousness of Chelsea’s interest in Philippe Coutinho, who they want to sell during the summer transfer window.

It has been 18 months since Coutinho decided to pack his bags at Liverpool and completed a dream move to Barcelona in January last year.  

 



But the Brazilian has struggled to convince and justify his massive price tag at Barcelona, meaning he could be sold for the right price.

Barcelona are assessing the interest in Coutinho as they look to recoup as much of the fee they paid Liverpool to sign him as possible.
 


Chelsea are interested in signing Coutinho and could move if given a reprieve by Court of Arbitration for Sport on their transfer ban, but according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are not convinced the Blues would pay a large fee earned from the sale of Eden Hazard.



The Catalan giants are not sure whether Chelsea are committed to paying a big fee in order to take Coutinho back to England.

The Spanish champions are more convinced about Paris Saint-Germain’s interest and their willingness to spend around €120m to sign the Brazilian.
 


It remains to be see whether Chelsea show more concrete interest in getting their hands on the former Liverpool star.   
 