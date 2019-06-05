Atletico Madrid Identify Replacement For Manchester City Midfield Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Atletico Madrid have identified Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur as their number one target to replace Manchester City target Rodrigo.



Pep Guardiola wants to sign the Atletico Madrid defensive midfielder as the long term replacement for Fernandinho at Manchester City this summer.









The Premier League champions have tabled a contract offer for Rodrigo and have made it clear to the player that they are prepared to trigger the €70m buy-out clause in his contract.



The 22-year-old is yet to make up his mind about leaving the Wanda Metropolitano and has also been courting interest from German champions Bayern Munich.





But Atletico Madrid are not confident about holding on to Rodrigo and according to Spanish daily AS, they have already lined up a replacement for the Spanish midfielder.







It has been claimed that the Spanish giants want to take Juventus’s Bentancur to the Wanda Metropolitano this summer.



They have already been in contact with Juventus and are pushing to land the 21-year-old Uruguayan midfielder this summer.





However, the signing is likely to be complicated as Juventus are tipped to bring in Maurizio Sarri as their new coach and the Italian is believed to be keen on keeping Bentancur.

