Claim Denied: Inter Not In Talks With 26-Year-Old Arsenal Star

Inter are not in talks to sign Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka during the summer transfer window, despite claims from Switzerland.



Xhaka, 26, has been a divisive figure amongst the Arsenal fan base since his arrival from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016 due to his inconsistent performances.









But the Swiss midfielder has been a key player for Arsenal and has continued to be vital even under Unai Emery this season.



However, there are suggestions that he could be leaving Arsenal this summer with Inter believed to be interested in taking him to Italy ahead of the start of next season.





There were also claims that Inter are in talks to sign Xhaka, but according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the Nerazzurri are not attempting to sign the Switzerland international this summer.







Inter are not in any kind of conversations with Arsenal or the player to sign the midfielder and for the moment there is no interest in Xhaka.



The midfielder also insisted recently that he is happy at Arsenal and believes the club are moving towards the right direction.





Xhaka also signed a new five-year contract with the Gunners last year.

