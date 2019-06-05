Claim From Italy: Romelu Lukaku Hasn’t Entered Serie A Side’s Thoughts, Too Expensive

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United striker and Inter target Romelu Lukaku is not a target for Napoli this summer because of financial reasons, it has been claimed in Italy.



The striker is prepared to leave Manchester United and Inter are interested in taking him to the San Siro during the ongoing summer transfer window.











Manchester United are also reportedly open to offers for Lukaku, but want a fee of around €80m before they agree to let him go ahead of the start of next season.



It has been claimed in some quarters that Napoli are also interested in the striker and there are suggestions that they are prepared to give a €10m per year contract to the Belgian.





But according to Sky Italia's Napoli expert Carlo Alvino, the Serie A giants are not in the race to sign Lukaku and are unlikely to even consider joining the mix.







Lukaku’s wage demands and Manchester United’s asking price are not in line with the kind of money Napoli are likely to spend this summer.



The striker is financially out of Napoli’s reach and the club are not even entertaining the thought of signing the Manchester United star.





Inter remain in pole position in Italy to sign the Belgian, but they are also struggling to cobble together the funds.

