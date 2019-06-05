XRegister
06 October 2018

05/06/2019 - 15:20 BST

Maybe I’m On Some List – West Ham Star Tackles Transfer Link

 




West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic has insisted that there is nothing concrete to speculation that he could move to former club Inter this summer.

Arnautovic wanted to leave West Ham in January and accepted an offer to move to China, but the Hammers refused to let him go and he stayed put at the London Stadium.  
 



He signed a new contract with West Ham, but there are question marks over his future again amid speculation that Inter want him back in Italy.

But Arnautovic rubbished the speculation and stressed if there was any serious interest in him, he would have heard from his brother, who also acts as his agent, before he saw something in the papers.
 


He conceded that while some clubs could be considering signing him, he has no concrete offer on his table to suggest that he will be leaving West Ham this summer.



The forward said via Austrian outlet Sport24: “I have a contract and I am a West Ham player. No one has called me.

“He [my brother] would be the first to call me and that has not been the case.
 


“The newspapers are quick to put my name in their mouths when it comes to transfers.

“But I can assure you 100 per cent that there is nothing concrete.

“Maybe people are talking about it and maybe I am on some list but I haven’t received anything concrete.”

However, the West Ham star, who played for Inter on loan in the 2009/10 campaign, hinted settling down back in Italy would not be tough.

"My Italian is still perfect", he smiled.

The attacker is keen to play in the Champions League again, which a move to Inter would provide, but is not itching to quit West Ham.

"Everyone would like to play in the Champions League. I'm very happy in the Premier League and my tendancy is not to call my brother and say 'get me out of there right now."

Arnautovic scored ten Premier League goals for West Ham in the just-concluded season.   
 