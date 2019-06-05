XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/06/2019 - 11:19 BST

You’ve Got To Decide, Bayern Munich CEO Tells Leroy Sane

 




Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has urged Manchester City star Leroy Sane to make up his mind on whether he wants to join the German champions before they put in a bid for his services.

Sane has emerged as a top target for Bayern Munich this summer and the club have been in talks to probe the possibility of taking him to Bavaria ahead of next season.  

 



Bayern Munich have conceded that it will be a difficult deal to pull off because of its financial implications, but the club are keen to explore whether Sane could be snared away from Manchester City.

There have been claims that the Premier League champions have rejected a bid from Bayern Munich, but Rummenigge claimed that his club have not placed an offer for Sane yet.
 


He insisted that the club will not make an official bid for Sane before they are sure that the German is ready to join Bayern Munich this summer and stressed that the player remains undecided.



The Bayern Munich CEO told German magazine SportBild: “We have not made an offer for Leroy Sane. For the moment, we are far away from that.

“First the player has to decide whether he can imagine himself coming to Bayern.
 


“The player is the most important factor.

“Apparently, Leroy has not decided and [sporting director] Hasan Salihamidzic has been leading the talks.”

Manchester City are hopeful that they will be able to convince Sane to stay at the club and sign a new long-term contract.   
 