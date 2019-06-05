You’ve Got To Decide, Bayern Munich CEO Tells Leroy Sane

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has urged Manchester City star Leroy Sane to make up his mind on whether he wants to join the German champions before they put in a bid for his services.



Sane has emerged as a top target for Bayern Munich this summer and the club have been in talks to probe the possibility of taking him to Bavaria ahead of next season.











Bayern Munich have conceded that it will be a difficult deal to pull off because of its financial implications, but the club are keen to explore whether Sane could be snared away from Manchester City.



There have been claims that the Premier League champions have rejected a bid from Bayern Munich, but Rummenigge claimed that his club have not placed an offer for Sane yet.





He insisted that the club will not make an official bid for Sane before they are sure that the German is ready to join Bayern Munich this summer and stressed that the player remains undecided.







The Bayern Munich CEO told German magazine SportBild: “We have not made an offer for Leroy Sane. For the moment, we are far away from that.



“First the player has to decide whether he can imagine himself coming to Bayern.





“The player is the most important factor.



“Apparently, Leroy has not decided and [sporting director] Hasan Salihamidzic has been leading the talks.”



Manchester City are hopeful that they will be able to convince Sane to stay at the club and sign a new long-term contract.

