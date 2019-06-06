Claim From Italy: Inter Feel Christian Eriksen Signing Realistic Under Certain Circumstances

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are seriously considering a move for Christian Eriksen this summer and believe if he is made available by Tottenham Hotspur for between €60m and €70m then he is attainable, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.



The 27-year-old has just a single year remaining on his contract with Tottenham and has subsequently attracted interest from several clubs during the summer transfer window.













Real Madrid are believed to be the frontrunners in the chase for Eriksen, who has indicated that he would like to consider a new challenge away from north London this summer.



However, Spurs are still keen on offering the midfielder a long-term contract in their quest to try and retain the services of their talismanic orchestrator-in-chief.





But Inter feel if Eriksen does not sign then he is a possible summer acquisition and he has been identified as someone who can help close the gap on Juventus.







It is claimed that Antonio Conte, who replaced Luciano Spalletti as coach at Inter last month, has identified midfield as the key area that needs strengthening this summer.



As such, Eriksen has popped up on the radar of Inter, especially considering the Dane has just a solitary year remaining in his contract.





The Italian giants remain hopeful they can secure a deal in the region of €60 to €70m, which falls within their transfer budget under Conte.



Despite the interest from Inter, it remains to be seen whether Tottenham are keen on playing ball in negotiations for Eriksen.



The midfielder directly contributed to 27 goals in all competitions this season, as Spurs finished fourth in the Premier League and reached the Champions League final.

