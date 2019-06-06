XRegister
06/06/2019 - 12:41 BST

Claim From Italy: No Inter Bid For Arsenal Star

 




Inter have not made an offer to sign Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka in the summer transfer window, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Xhaka, who joined the Gunners from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016, has continued to remain an integral member of the first team under Unai Emery this season.  

 



The 26-year-old notched up 40 appearances in all competitions, as Arsenal went on to finish runners-up to rivals Chelsea in the Europa League.

Despite earning the trust of his manager, Xhaka has been linked with an exit from the Emirates this summer.
 


And it was previously claimed that Inter were keen on snaring him away from north London during the summer transfer window.



However, it is claimed Inter have not made an approach to land Xhaka from Arsenal this summer.

It is claimed the talk of the Italian club tabling a €55m bid for Xhaka is entirely false, as opposed to what it was earlier suggested in the transfer saga.
 


As such it appears that Inter are not trying to sign the Arsenal midfielder.

The Swiss international has earned 74 caps at senior level for his country.

Arsenal have locked down Xhaka to a contract that expires only in 2023.   
 