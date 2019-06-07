XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/06/2019 - 10:58 BST

Arrival of Eden Hazard Is Excellent News – Former Real Madrid General Manager

 




Former Real Madrid general manager Jorge Valdano believes that the capture of Eden Hazard is superb news for Los Blancos. 

The Spanish giants have reportedly agreed an initial fee of £88m with Chelsea to land Hazard and the deal is expected to go through soon. 

 



Hazard was clear in his desire to move the Bernabeu and in the attacker Valdano feels Real Madrid have landed one of the best five players in world football.

The former general manger said on Spanish radio station Onda Cero: "The arrival of Hazard is excellent news.
 


"He is among the best five [players] in the world", he added.



Valdano also believes that Chelsea have driven a hard bargain with Real Madrid as they realise just how much Los Blancos want to sign Hazard.

"Chelsea know to what extent he is needed at Real Madrid and have tightened the [negotiating] cord."
 


The Blues, who won the Europa League this season, could well serve a transfer ban this summer, meaning they will not be able to replace Hazard at Stamford Bridge.

There are also question marks about whether Maurizio Sarri will stay in charge, something which points towards a summer of change at Chelsea.

 