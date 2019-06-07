Arrival of Eden Hazard Is Excellent News – Former Real Madrid General Manager

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Real Madrid general manager Jorge Valdano believes that the capture of Eden Hazard is superb news for Los Blancos.



The Spanish giants have reportedly agreed an initial fee of £88m with Chelsea to land Hazard and the deal is expected to go through soon.











Hazard was clear in his desire to move the Bernabeu and in the attacker Valdano feels Real Madrid have landed one of the best five players in world football.



The former general manger said on Spanish radio station Onda Cero: "The arrival of Hazard is excellent news.





"He is among the best five [players] in the world", he added.







Valdano also believes that Chelsea have driven a hard bargain with Real Madrid as they realise just how much Los Blancos want to sign Hazard.



"Chelsea know to what extent he is needed at Real Madrid and have tightened the [negotiating] cord."





The Blues, who won the Europa League this season, could well serve a transfer ban this summer, meaning they will not be able to replace Hazard at Stamford Bridge.



There are also question marks about whether Maurizio Sarri will stay in charge, something which points towards a summer of change at Chelsea.



