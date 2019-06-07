Claim From Italy: Tottenham Prepared To Make Move For Arsenal Target Joachim Andersen

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are willing to make a €25m offer for Arsenal linked Joachim Andersen in a bid to snare him away from Sampdoria this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.



Andersen, who joined Sampdoria from FC Twente in the summer of 2017, has quickly established himself as an integral member of the first team set-up at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.









The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from Sampdoria this summer, owing to another consistent season under the guidance of Marco Giampaolo.



Tottenham have regularly been linked with Andersen, while there is also interest from AC Milan, who are expected to appoint Giampaolo as their new coach.





However, Arsenal have also emerged as potential candidates to launch a move for Andersen in recent weeks, as they aim to strengthen their defence in the summer transfer window.







And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Spurs are now willing to step up their chase by making a €25m offer to lure Andersen away from Genoa this summer.



It is claimed there is also interest from Roma, who want Andersen to replace Kostas Manolas at the Stadio Olimpico, but there has yet to be an official offer from the Giallorossi.





As such, Spurs are keen on stealing a march in the race for Andersen by launching an official move to land the defender during the close season.



Sampdoria value Andersen in the region of €25m.



He has a contract with the club that runs until 2022.

