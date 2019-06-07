Juventus To Step Up Efforts To Seal Maurizio Sarri Arrival, Will Also Ask Chelsea For A Player

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are poised to step-up their chase to seal the deal for Maurizio Sarri, and will ask for Emerson Palmieri to follow the Italian to Turin.



The Italian coach capped off a turbulent campaign at Stamford Bridge in glorious fashion by finishing third in the Premier League and lifting the Europa League with Chelsea.











Despite his best efforts, Sarri failed to win the favour of some Chelsea fans and has been linked with a move away from London, just a year after joining the club.



Juventus have been mooted as the next destination for Sarri, who has emerged as the front-runner to replace Massimiliano Allegrin in Turin this summer.





The Old Lady have been in talks with Chelsea over the possibility of snaring Sarri away from west London, in their quest to build on the unparalleled domestic success in recent years.







And according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Juventus are now prepared to step-up their chase for Sarri in a bid to close the deal as soon as possible.



It is claimed the Italian champions also want Emerson to follow Sarri to Turin, but Chelsea are unwilling to let him go, due to their impending transfer ban.





Amidst interest from Juventus, Sarri has also indicated he would prefer a move back to Italy citing a desire to be close to his family as one of his motivations.



However, Emerson is under contract at Chelsea until 2022 and has yet to signal that he wants to move back to Italy.



Chelsea are believed to be in the hunt for a new manager, as they prepare for a difficult summer without the guarantee of a replacement to the outgoing Eden Hazard, who is set to join Real Madrid.

