Rangers Hold Talks With 31-Year-Old Free Agent

Rangers have held talks with free agent Martin Olsson about a summer switch to Ibrox.



The 31-year-old is departing Swansea City at the end of this month when his contract at the Welsh club expires and is available on a free transfer.











Gers boss Steven Gerrard is looking at adding another left-back to the ranks at Ibrox and has zeroed in on Olsson as an option.



As such, Rangers have held talks with the Swedish defender, according to STV.





Olsson boasts significant experience and, in addition to Swansea, turned out for Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City.







The defender has spent the majority of his career playing in the Premier League and is an attractive prospect for Rangers.



It remains to be seen if Rangers can find common ground with the Sweden international to take him to Ibrox this summer.





Olsson has won 48 caps at international level for Sweden and was included in the country's squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.



