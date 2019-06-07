Real Madrid Confirm Eden Hazard Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid have announced the signing of Eden Hazard from Chelsea.



The Spanish giants had been locked in talks with Chelsea to land Hazard and it was claimed earlier this week they had found an agreement on an initial fee of £88m.











Now Real Madrid have pushed the paperwork over the line and confirmed that Hazard has signed a five-year contract at the Bernabeu.



They have set his presentation at the Bernabeu for Thursday, 13th June.





The Spanish club said in a statement: "Real Madrid CF and Chelsea FC have agreed to the transfer of the player Eden Hazard.







"The player remains linked to the club for the next five seasons, until 30th June, 2024.



"Eden Hazard will be presented as a new player of Real Madrid on Thursday 13th June at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, after passing the relevant medical examination."





Hazard signed off on his Chelsea career by delivering a top four Premier League finish for the Blues, along with success in the Europa League, with Arsenal beaten in the final in Baku.



Now he embarks on the next chapter in his career at Real Madrid, who finished third in La Liga this season.

