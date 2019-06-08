Gareth Bale Firmly Against Real Madrid Departure

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United linked Gareth Bale has told Real Madrid that he has no interest in leaving the club during the summer transfer window.



Zinedine Zidane’s return to the club towards the end of last season brought back the question marks over Bale’s future at Real Madrid this summer.









The Real Madrid coach has told the Welshman that he is not part of his plans going forward and the club are keen to let him go ahead of the start of next season.



He has been linked with a move to Manchester United, but the Premier League giants are not keen to sign Bale, especially on his current astronomical wages.





Real Madrid are struggling to find takers in the market for Bale and, according to Spanish daily AS, the player has further complicated the situation for the Spanish giants.







It has been claimed that his agent recently met the Real Madrid hierarchy and he has told the club about the player’s will to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.



Bale has let it be known he does not want the club to seek buyers for him this summer.





Real Madrid have been taken aback by the player’s decisive nature and are assuming that he will continue at the club.

