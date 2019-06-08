Inter Pushing Ahead With Mateo Kovacic Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter have held talks with Real Madrid for the signature of Mateo Kovacic, who was on loan at Chelsea last season.



The Croatian joined the Blues on loan from Real Madrid last summer but Chelsea did not secure an option to sign him on a permanent deal and he could be on the move again.











Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane does not have a place in his squad for the midfielder and the club are prepared to listen to offers in order to offload him ahead of next season.



Inter have been keeping tabs on their former player and are ready to look to take him back to Italy.





According to Italian daily La Repubblica, Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta and sporting director Piero Ausilio recently met Real Madrid officials for a transfer meeting.







And Kovacic’s name was at the centre of talks between the two clubs as Inter expressed their interest in taking him back to Milan this summer.



The Croatian has given his nod of approval to a return to Inter and the club have opened talks with Real Madrid to get the deal over the line.





The Spanish giants want around €60m for Kovacic but Inter are prepared to sign him on loan this summer with a purchase option in the agreement.

