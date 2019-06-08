Juventus Delaying Decision On Star Amid Manchester City Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are taking their time sorting out the future of right-back Joao Cancelo amidst increasing interest from Manchester City this summer.



Cancelo was a key player for Juventus this season, but his future has come under the scanner this summer due to interest from several clubs.











The Portuguese has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Manchester United believed to be interested in taking him to Old Trafford ahead of next season.



But Manchester City are the ones who are pushing to land the defender and are prepared to table an offer of around €50m in order take Cancelo from Juventus.





The Italian champions are open to offers to sell him, but according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, they want more time before they sort out the defender’s future.







Juventus are yet to appoint a new coach and are unlikely to take a call on any of their players’ futures until a coach is brought in.



The Bianconeri are also waiting for more clubs to show concrete interest in the Portuguese in order to drive up his eventual transfer fee.





Manchester City are pushing to land him but for the moment their move is being delayed by Juventus.

