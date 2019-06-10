Crystal Palace Keen To Snap Up Fulham Star, Face Ligue 1 Competition

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace are looking at a deal to sign midfielder Jean-Michael Seri from Fulham, according to the Guardian.



Seri made waves during his spell at Nice and almost moved to Barcelona, but the Blaugrana preferred other options and he joined Fulham in the summer of 2018.











But the Cottagers' relegation from the Premier League this season means Seri could be on the move and he has an admirer in the shape of Palace boss Roy Hodgson.



Now Crystal Palace are looking to do a deal to take the Ivory Coast international on loan for the season.





However, Seri is not without other options and is also attracting attention from Ligue 1 side Monaco.







A switch to Monaco would mean a return to a familiar environment in the shape of the French top flight, but Seri may not want to call time on his England spell yet.



He clocked 32 appearances in the Premier League for Fulham last season, scoring once and providing three assists.





Fulham have Seri locked down on a contract at Craven Cottage until 2022.



