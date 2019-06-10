XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/06/2019 - 15:28 BST

Crystal Palace Keen To Snap Up Fulham Star, Face Ligue 1 Competition

 




Crystal Palace are looking at a deal to sign midfielder Jean-Michael Seri from Fulham, according to the Guardian.

Seri made waves during his spell at Nice and almost moved to Barcelona, but the Blaugrana preferred other options and he joined Fulham in the summer of 2018.

 



But the Cottagers' relegation from the Premier League this season means Seri could be on the move and he has an admirer in the shape of Palace boss Roy Hodgson.

Now Crystal Palace are looking to do a deal to take the Ivory Coast international on loan for the season.
 


However, Seri is not without other options and is also attracting attention from Ligue 1 side Monaco.



A switch to Monaco would mean a return to a familiar environment in the shape of the French top flight, but Seri may not want to call time on his England spell yet.

He clocked 32 appearances in the Premier League for Fulham last season, scoring once and providing three assists.
 


Fulham have Seri locked down on a contract at Craven Cottage until 2022.

 