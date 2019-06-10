Juventus Scout Watches Newcastle and West Ham Target In Action

Follow @insidefutbol





A Juventus scout watched Newcastle United and West Ham United target Dorukhan Tokoz in action for Turkey and the Italian champions could make an official offer to Besiktas for the player soon.



Tokoz, who joined Besiktas from Eskisehirspor last summer, quickly established himself as an integral member of the first team squad under Abdullah Avci in his debut season.











As such, Tokoz has emerged as a target for both Newcastle and West Ham in the Premier League, while also being recognised by his country at international level.



The 23-year-old was handed a senior call-up to the Turkey national team back in March and started during their win over France in the European Championship qualifiers on Saturday.





And according to Turkish daily Hurriyet, a Juventus scout was in place at the Torku Arena in Konya to watch the midfielder in action against the world champions.







It is claimed that Juventus could make an official offer for Tokoz, after being impressed by his performance against France last weekend.



In addition to interest from Juventus, Newcastle and West Ham, Tokoz has also attracted attention from clubs in Germany and Spain, including Atletico Madrid.





However, it remains to be seen whether Besiktas are eyeing cashing in on Tokoz during the summer transfer window.



The Black Eagles will demand a fee in the region of €15m for Tokoz, should they decide to let him go.



Tokoz, who has a contract with Besiktas until 2021, scored three goals and registered as many assists for his team-mates in all competitions this season.

