Claim From Italy: Rafael Benitez Pinpointed As Reason For Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus Move Being Delayed

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez is the cause of a delay to Juventus' appointment of Maurizio Sarri, as Chelsea are still tying up a deal to bring in the Spaniard, it has been claimed in Italy.



Sarri has told Chelsea that he wants to return to Italy with Juventus and the club were expected to announce his departure at the start of the week.











But the saga has not moved forward and Sarri and Juventus are still waiting for Chelsea to allow him to leave and return to Italy with the Serie A champions in the coming days.



Chelsea are believed to be keen on appointing a replacement in first before letting the Italian go and Frank Lampard has been tipped to be their preferred new manager.





According to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, Newcastle boss Benitez has emerged as the shock candidate to become the next Chelsea manager, but as the appointment is not done and dusted, it is delaying Sarri's departure for Italy.







Benitez is out of contract at the end of the month and Newcastle have been in talks with him in order to renew his stay at St. James’ Park.



But it has been claimed that Chelsea are in touch with Benitez as well and he is said to have given his nod to a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.





Chelsea will not sanction Sarri's departure until they have his replacement, and as such the Benitez saga is expected to delay things by several hours.



Benitez served on an interim basis as Chelsea manager in the 2012/13 season and there are suggestions his return to west London could be finalised in the next 48 hours.

