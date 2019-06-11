Claim From Spain: West Ham Closing Transfer Net Around La Liga Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham are closing in on a move for Arsenal linked midfielder Pablo Fornals after slapping in a bid with Villarreal, it has been claimed.



The 23-year-old midfielder was linked with a move away from Villarreal in January with several clubs believed to be interested in signing him.











Arsenal and Napoli showed interest in the Spaniard during the winter window, but Villarreal managed to hold on to the player until the end of the season.



But it has been claimed that his transfer is imminent as according to Spanish daily Marca, West Ham have put in an offer to sign the midfielder from Villarreal this summer.





The Hammers are claimed to have slapped in a bid in the region of €27m for the player and are closing in on securing the Spanish midfielder’s signature ahead of next season.







He has a €33m buy-out clause but West Ham’s offer has met Villarreal’s expectations and the club are expected to sanction his move to east London.



The Premier League outfit have been keeping tabs on Fornals since January and Manuel Pellegrini has been keen to add a technical midfielder to his squad this summer





With Villarreal likely to accept the offer, the Hammers will now need to thrash out personal terms with the player in order to take him to the English capital.

