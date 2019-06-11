Inter Close To Beating Manchester City and Juventus To 17-Year-Old Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are expecting to close out an agreement with French club Sochaux for the signature of Lucien Agoume, who has also been a target for Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester City.



The France Under-17 captain is rated highly as a talent and is considered one of the top young players in French football.











Several clubs have been interested in snapping him up and he has been subject to interest from top teams such as Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester City during the ongoing summer window.



But Inter are the ones who have been putting in all the legwork in order to sign Agoume, 17, and have been in touch with Sochaux and his entourage to get a deal over the line.





And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Inter are set to reach an agreement over a fee with the French club for the teenage midfielder by the end of the week.







Negotiations between the two clubs have been progressing well and a deal is expected to be struck for a fee of around €5m to €6m.



Inter have already acquired the nod of approval from the player and his entourage over a move to Italy for the youngster.





And it seems the club are set to beat off major competition and seal the move for Agoume in the coming days.

