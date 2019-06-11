Juventus’ Interest In Emerson Palmieri Depends On Player Departure

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus will only make a move for Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri if they can manage to sell Alex Sandro this summer.



Emerson was a bit part player at Chelsea in the first half of last season, but ended the campaign in a strong fashion and managed to displace Marcos Alonso from the starting eleven.









His performances have piqued the interest of several clubs in Italy and the former Roma man has been linked with a return to his homeland this summer.



With Maurizio Sarri on his way to Juventus, there are suggestions the Italian champions also want to sign Emerson from Chelsea ahead of next season.





The Bianconeri are indeed interested but, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, a move for Emerson would only materialise if they manage to sell Sandro this summer.







The Brazilian full-back has been linked with a move away from Juventus over the last two years, but has continued to remain a key player for the club.



There is talk of more interest in Sandro this summer as well but no concrete offer has landed on Juventus’ table for the moment.





Emerson remains a target for the club, but Juventus are unlikely to move for him if Sandro stays put.

