06 October 2018

11/06/2019 - 13:27 BST

West Ham Chase Up To Six Targets, Hopeful of Progress Soon

 




West Ham are currently working on five to six targets to strengthen their squad and are expecting progress in their pursuit of players in the next ten days, according to Sky Sports News.

Manuel Pellegrini wants to extensively improve his squad this summer after some good end-of-season form pushed them into the top half of the Premier League table.  
 



The Hammers are looking to bring in more attacking talent to the club but Pellegrini is believed to be very keen on adding a technical midfielder to his squad.

The Hammers have been in talks with Villarreal for Pablo Fornals and have reportedly tabled a bid of around €27m, which is believed to be just short of the Spanish club’s asking price.
 


West Ham are confident of getting the Fornals deal over the line and they are working on five to six targets at the moment for the summer.



Pellegrini wants West Ham to push for Europe next season and the club are keen to back him in the transfer window to properly replenish the squad.

The Hammers are hopeful that they will significant progress on few of their targets in the next seven to ten days.
 


West Ham spent around £100m last summer and it remains to be seen whether that figure is breached a year down the line.   
 