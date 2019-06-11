XRegister
11/06/2019 - 16:55 BST

West Ham Tipped To Pull Bid Trigger For Newcastle and Wolves Linked Ligue 1 Star

 




West Ham are expected to table an initial offer for Marseille midfielder Morgan Sanson, who has been linked with Newcastle United and Wolves.

Marseille are prepared to sell the 24-year-old midfielder this summer in order to meet UEFA’s Financial Fair Play guidelines.  

 



Sanson has been identified by the club as one of the players who can earn a good price in the transfer window and has been made available for sale.

West Ham have been eyeing him as a potential midfield recruit and they have been in talks with Marseille over the possibility of taking the Frenchman to east London.
 


And according to French daily La Provence, the Hammers are likely to soon slap in an initial bid with Marseille for Sanson in their efforts to sign him this summer.



Marseille are said to be eyeing a fee in the region of €35m for player.

He has also been linked with a move to other Premier League clubs, with Newcastle and Wolves having been offered the chance to make a move for him.
 


West Ham are also in talks with Villarreal over signing Pablo Fornals and it remains to be seen whether they want to sign both the Spaniard and the Frenchman.   
 