AC Milan Overtake Arsenal In Serie A Midfielder Race, Realistic Chance of Signing

AC Milan have overtaken their competitors in the race for Arsenal target Jordan Veretout and could quickly get a deal over the line.



Veretout's performances for Fiorentina over the course of the season have made him a man in demand in the summer transfer window.











Napoli, Roma and Arsenal have been strongly linked with the Frenchman in recent days, though Veretout's agent insists that Fiorentina's lack of a sporting director has been holding up matters.



AC Milan however have hit the accelerator and overtaken the competition for Veretout, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia.





The Rossoneri are desperate to land the former Aston Villa man and are rated as having a realistic chance of signing the player soon.







AC Milan are targeting several stars as they bid to quickly reinforce their squad.



Sampdoria pair Joachim Andersen and Dennis Praet, two further names on Arsenal's radar, are also wanted by the Rossoneri.





But all eyes will be on whether AC Milan can quickly force a deal for Veretout over the line, making a statement by beating off several clubs for his signature.



