XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/06/2019 - 21:14 BST

Asking Price Set By Ligue 1 Side After Celtic Show Star Around Facilities

 




Celtic will need to offer French club Toulouse a fee of between €8m and €10m to complete the signing of centre-back Christopher Jullien.

The Scottish champions have pinpointed the 26-year-old as someone they want to bolster their defensive options and are keen to take him to Celtic Park.

 



Jullien was recently hosted by Celtic and shown around the club's facilities, as the Scottish side attempted to sell a switch to the club to the defender.

However, if Celtic want to sign Jullien then they will need to splash the cash as, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, an asking price of between €8m and €10m has been set by Toulouse.
 


Jullien, who has made 99 appearances in Ligue 1 for Toulouse, had not made a decision on his future and it remains to be seen if his trip to Scotland has swayed him towards Celtic.



Jullien came through the youth ranks at Auxerre before then being snapped up by German club Freiburg.

Toulouse brought the former France Under-20 international back to his homeland in 2016 and he is under contract at Les Violets until the summer of 2021.
 


Jullien helped Toulouse to avoid relegation from Ligue 1 this season, as his side finished 16th.

 