06 October 2018

26 August 2018

12/06/2019 - 10:05 BST

Atletico Madrid Ready To Match Manchester City’s Offer To 19-Year-Old Talent

 




Atletico Madrid are prepared to match the contract offer from Manchester City for Benfica teenage sensation Joao Felix.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Benfica and has several clubs on his trail this summer.  

 



Manchester United have been linked with a move for the player, but Manchester City are the ones who have been in negotiations with his representatives over a potential move.

The Premier League champions are prepared a lucrative contract for him and are believed to be ready to trigger his €120m buy-out clause to take him to England.
 


But Atletico Madrid are also making progress in their pursuit of Felix and, according to Spanish daily AS, they are ready to match the contract offer from Manchester City.



The Spanish giants have prepared a €6m per year deal, the figure Manchester City are claimed to be ready to pay Felix in order to take him to the Etihad.

With Antoine Griezmann likely to leave, Los Colchoneros are expected to have the funds to push for Felix’s signature this summer.
 


Benfica have made it clear that they do not want to sell the teenager and his suitors will have to pay his full buy-out clause if they want to sign the player.   
 