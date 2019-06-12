Club Brugge Identify Replacement For Newcastle Target Wesley

Follow @insidefutbol





Club Brugge are preparing for life without Newcastle United and Lazio target Wesley and have identified his replacement.



The 22-year-old has emerged as a target for several clubs in the summer transfer window, after enjoying an impressive season with Club Brugge this term.











Newcastle have identified Wesley as an option to bolster their attack this summer, while Lazio have already failed with a bid to snare him away from Belgium.



Club Brugge are open to the idea of cashing in on Wesley in the summer transfer window, but are holding out for a fee in the region of €30m, amidst interest from several clubs.





But in a sign they do expect to sell Wesley soon, Club Brugge have picked out his successor, according to German daily Bild.







It is claimed the Belgian club have zeroed in on Mikael Ishak of Nurnberg as the man to succeed Wesley.



However, Club Brugge will face stiff competition from elsewhere, as there are a number of clubs, including AEK Athens, who want to compete for Ishak’s services this summer.





The Swedish striker netted six goals and registered four assists in all competitions this term, but failed to help Nurnberg avoid relegation from the Bundesliga.



As such, he could be open to a move to Club Brugge, who have earned their berth in the qualification stages for the Champions League next season.



Ishak is in the final year of his contract with Nurnberg.

