Departing Sunderland Star Hints Move Is Imminent

Departing Sunderland star Luke Molyneux has indicated he is set to join a new club after he officially leaves the Black Cats at the end of this month.



The 21-year-old made just two appearances for Sunderland this season, and spent the majority of the campaign out on loan with Gateshead and Hartlepool United.









As such, the Black Cats opted against handing him a contract extension to extend his stay at the Stadium of Light beyond this summer.



And after being released by his boyhood club, Molyneux has hinted at signing for another club in the coming days on Twitter.



📝👀 — Luke Molyneux (@LukeMolyneux3) June 12, 2019



The Englishman has been linked with a move to join Hartlepool United, where he spent the second half of this season on loan.







Molyneux just scored twice for Hartlepool after joining them on loan during the winter transfer window in England.



In addition to Molyneux, Sunderland have also released his fellow academy graduate Max Stryjek, Adam Matthews and Robbin Ruiter.





The League One side have also parted ways with Under-23 players Max Johnstone, Connor Shields and Alex Storey ahead of the upcoming season.



Sunderland will play a pre-season friendly against non-league outfit South Shields next month as they aim to prepare for another season in the third tier, after narrowly missing out on promotion in the playoff final this term.

