I’m Relaxed And Comfortable – Blackburn Boss On Interest In Rangers Target

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray remains relaxed over a potential swoop for Rangers target Stewart Downing, when he becomes a free agent at the end of this month.



The 34-year-old is set to leave the Riverside Stadium this summer, when his current deal with Middlesbrough expires at the end of the month.











Despite his age, the winger has attracted interest from several clubs, including Rangers, due to his imminent free transfer status and wealth of experience.



Blackburn pushing to take Downing to Ewood Park, while the likes of Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday could also offer competition to Rangers.





And in the wake of the reports linking Downing with a switch to Ewood Park, Mowbray has insisted he remains relaxed over the possibility of a potential swoop for the winger.







The Rovers boss confirmed his club have yet to make an offer, but admitted there are conversations to sign Downing in the summer transfer window.



Mowbray also insisted he has no problem with Downing choosing any of the other clubs linked with him, including Rangers, as opposed to reaching an agreement with Rovers.





“There’s no offer, there’s been conversations”, Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph.



“Stewart is an out of contact footballer. I’m relaxed and comfortable.



“If Stewart Downing wants to come to Blackburn Rovers then I think he’s a very talented footballer.



“If he wants to go to any of the other clubs that have been mentioned then that’s fine also, whether that’s to play more football or earn a few more quid. That would be no problem.”



Downing scored just twice during 40 appearances in all competitions for Boro this season.

